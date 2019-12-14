        <
        >

          Murray State hires Kentucky assistant Dean Hood as head coach

          7:55 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          MURRAY, Ky. -- Murray State has hired Kentucky special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach Dean Hood as its head football coach.

          Hood returns to the Ohio Valley Conference, where he went 44-19 in conference games and 55-38 overall with two conference titles and three FCS playoff berths from 2008 to 2015 at Eastern Kentucky. He had spent the past three seasons with the Wildcats and contributed to a successful run that included earning their fourth consecutive bowl appearance this fall. The 30-year veteran also has coached at Wake Forest, Colgate, Ohio and Charlotte.

          Hood replaces Mitch Stewart, who was reassigned within the Racers' athletic department after going 19-37 in five seasons, including 4-8 (2-6 OVC) this past season. Athletic director Kevin Saal praised Hood's character and integrity in a release and added, "I look forward to partnering with him to accomplish our shared vision for the program."

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices