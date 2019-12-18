The biggest day in college football recruiting is here. National signing week's early period begins Wednesday and lasts until Friday. This is the time when high school recruits are able to sign their national letters of intent to lock them into the college of their choice.

This is only the third year that football has had an early signing period, as opposed to simply national signing day, the first Wednesday in February.

We've seen more and more prospects make their decisions earlier and earlier. In fact, 71% of FBS prospects signed early in 2017, and that number jumped to 77% in 2018.

Get the best of ESPN sent to your inbox The ESPN Daily delivers the biggest sports news and moments every weekday. Sign me up! Email:

Signing day coverage Wednesday begins at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will switch over to ESPNU at noon. We be updating you throughout the next few days, providing updated class rankings, news, analysis, highlights and more.

Helpful links

Your guide to national signing week: everything from which players have already committed to which ones are expected to announce this week.

The ESPN 300: the who's who of the top high school prospects in the country and where they will land.

Class rankings: breaking down the top 40 recruiting classes and determining who is on the rise and who is falling.

Which junior college prospects can make an immediate impact at the FBS level in 2020?

It's not too early to take a look at the Class of 2021 and get a look at the top 300 juniors in the country.

Stories to read

Most recruits will use a table of hats and announce their college decisions that way. But the more creative players will use animals, cookies and even Snoop Dogg to make their announcements.

Who are some of the best high school prospects over the past decade? Some familiar names include Kyler Murray, Trevor Lawrence, Jadeveon Clowney and more.