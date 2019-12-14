Georgia running back James Cook was arrested early Saturday after he was allegedly found to have an open alcoholic beverage in his vehicle.

He is the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

James Cook, 20, is facing charges of possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area and driving without a valid license, both misdemeanors, following his arrest by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

He was booked at 1:46 a.m. Saturday and released on bond about an hour later.

Cook, a sophomore, has played in all 13 games for the Bulldogs this season, rushing for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.

It is unknown if this incident will affect his availability for the Bulldogs' upcoming bowl game. Georgia faces Baylor in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.