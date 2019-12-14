Malcolm Perry fakes the handoff and carries it himself, sidestepping defenders and speeding to the end zone for a 55-yard touchdown. (0:33)

PHILADELPHIA -- President Donald Trump used his appearance at the annual Army-Navy football game to pitch to the players an administration policy change that clears the way for athletes at the nation's military academies to play professional sports after they graduate and delay their active-duty service.

To cheers in each locker room before the 120th playing of the game, he said he was giving those athletes with pro potential the chance "to make a fortune, and after you're all finished with your professional career, you'll go and you'll serve and everybody's thrilled.''

Turning to Army's coach, Jeff Monken, the president joked, "It probably gives the coach no reason to ever lose another game.''

A memo signed in November by Defense Secretary Mark Esper spelled out the new guidelines. It said the athletes must get approval from the Pentagon chief, and it requires them to eventually fulfill their military obligation or repay the costs of their education. The Obama administration put a policy in place allowing some athletes to turn pro and defer their military service.

In the Navy locker room, he congratulated the favored Midshipmen on "a hell of a season,'' but added, "You know, it's only a great season, you know it has to happen today, otherwise you wouldn't call it a great season. So you better go out there and play hard.''

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper greet the Army Black Knights before their game against Navy at Lincoln Financial Field. Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

With impeachment looming in Washington, Trump made the day trip to Philadelphia for the second year in a row for the storied game. Trump, who also went in 2016 as president-elect, is the 10th commander in chief to attend the contest.

In 2016, Army snapped Navy's 14-game winning streak and has won three years in a row. But the Midshipmen entered Saturday's game as a significant favorite. At 9-2, they ranked 23rd in the nation, while Army's Black Knights had a 5-7 record.

Trump was accompanied by Esper and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley. The president was on the field for the coin toss. The crowd cheered as Trump walked off the field after the national anthem. He put on a red Keep America Great hat. Still wearing the hat, Trump switched to the Army side of the field at halftime, as is traditionally done.

Among the other presidents to have attended the Army-Navy game are Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Gerald Ford and John F. Kennedy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.