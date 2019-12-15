North Carolina agreed to a one-year extension with coach Mack Brown on Saturday, keeping Brown on the sideline at Chapel Hill through the 2024 season.

Brown led the Tar Heels to a 6-6 mark (4-4 in the ACC Coastal) in the first season of his second stint with North Carolina. UNC will play Temple in the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman on Dec. 27. It's the first bowl game for the Tar Heels since 2016.

"Mack's return has had an outstanding impact -- not just in Kenan Stadium, but throughout the Carolina community,'' athletics director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement.

Said Brown: "North Carolina is a wonderful place, and everyone can tell we're building something special here."