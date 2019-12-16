Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar, who started the team's past three season openers but struggled with injuries, will not return for a sixth year of eligibility.

Sindelar told Rivals.com and The Journal and Courier on Monday that his playing career is over. He played mostly in 2017, when he started eight games for Purdue and played through a torn ACL down the stretch to lead the team to bowl eligibility and a win over Arizona in the Foster Farms Bowl, earning offensive MVP honors.

Sindelar re-injured the knee early in the 2018 season and appeared in only two games. He led the FBS with 932 passing yards and nine touchdowns through the first two weeks this season, but suffered a season-ending broken clavicle Sept. 28 in the Big Ten opener against Minnesota.

Sindelar, who received a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA in April, already has earned his degree in electrical engineering and had been attending graduate school at Purdue.

Aidan O'Connell and Jack Plummer, who both played in relief of Sindelar this season, are among the quarterbacks set to compete for the starting job in 2020.