Alabama Crimson Tide defensive stars Terrell Lewis and Trevon Diggs will not play in the Citrus Bowl, coach Nick Saban said Monday.

"We certainly respect and understand their decision," Saban told media.

Lewis, an outside linebacker, and Diggs, a cornerback, were not on the field Monday as the Tide practiced for the bowl, according to AL.com.

Lewis is No. 3 among ESPN's top 10 outside linebacker prospects for the 2020 NFL draft and Diggs is rated No. 8 among top 10 cornerbacks.