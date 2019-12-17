Fresno State is expected to hire Kalen DeBoer as its next head coach, sources have confirmed to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

The news was first reported by Football Scoop. The school could announce DeBoer's hiring as early as Tuesday, sources tell Rittenberg.

DeBoer served as Fresno State's offensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018 under head coach Jeff Tedford, who announced earlier this month that he was stepping down after three seasons with the Bulldogs.

DeBoer spent this season as the offensive coordinator for the Indiana Hoosiers, who boasted the No. 2 offense in the Big Ten, averaging 443.6 yards per game.

Tedford went 26-14 at Fresno State, including a 4-8 record this season.