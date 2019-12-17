Three Utah State players, including star quarterback Jordan Love, have been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Love, wide receiver Sean Carter and running back Gerold Bright each face one misdemeanor charge after police responded to an apartment building Saturday night after being told several Utah State athletes were smoking marijuana.

Elani Rice, a track and field athlete at Utah State, also was charged in the incident.

All four Utah State athletes were cited Tuesday and released. The arraigned is scheduled for Dec. 30.

Logan City assistant police chief Jeff Simmons told the Cache Valley Daily that all of the suspects cooperated with police.

Love, who set five single-season team records in 2018 and has eclipsed 3,000 passing yards in each of the past two seasons, announced last week that he would skip his final season to enter the NFL draft. He had planned to play Friday in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl against Kent State.

Utah State departed Monday for the bowl game in Frisco, Texas.

Bright is Utah State's leading rusher with 827 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Carter has one reception for 17 yards this season.

"We are aware that citations were issued," a Utah State spokesperson said in a statement. "We have processes in place, both in student conduct and in athletics, and we'll follow these procedures in this case."