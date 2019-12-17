Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas will skip his team's bowl game and his senior season as he begins to prepare for the 2020 NFL draft.

Thomas, an All-SEC First Team selection who won the SEC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy this season, made the announcement on his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon.

Bulldog Nation, thank you for the memories ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nYXgMzxfaW — Andrew Thomas (@allforgod_55) December 17, 2019

ESPN's Todd McShay has Thomas being taken with No. 7 overall pick in his latest mock draft, which was released on Tuesday.

Thomas, who started all 13 games at left tackle, anchored a Georgia line that allowed 0.92 sacks and rushed for 189.5 yards per game this season.

Junior tailback D'Andre Swift and third-year sophomore offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson are mulling over whether to enter the NFL draft and not play in the Sugar Bowl, sources told ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

Georgia will play Baylor in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 in New Orleans.