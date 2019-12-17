        <
          Australian punters kick off signing day again

          4:31 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
          A couple of Australians kicked off college football's early signing period for recruiting by signing national letters of intent.

          Because it's already Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, in Australia, the two recruits were able to send in their paperwork ahead of when most American prospects will sign their letters.

          Punter Josh Watts, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound prospect from ProKick Australia in Melbourne, Australia, signed his letter of intent with Colorado.

          Fellow ProKick Australia prospect Jeremy Crawshaw, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound punter, signed his letter of intent with Florida.

          Prospects are allowed to send in a letter of intent to their school of choice on Wednesday, December 18 at 7:00 a.m. local time, and because the two are in Australia, they are allowed to sign and commit themselves to their respective classes.

          Louis Hedley made noise in last year's recruiting class when he signed with Miami. Hedley, who has tattoos covering most of his upper body, went viral after his picture circulated on social media. His tattoos and size made for an interesting juxtaposition with his position as a punter, which caused the intrigue.

          Now, in this class, Crawshaw is joining a Florida recruiting class ranked No. 7 overall, with 12 recruits ranked in the ESPN 300. Watts, meanwhile, will be joining Colorado's 31st ranked class with two ESPN 300 commitments.

