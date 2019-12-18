ESPN 300 wide receiver Rakim Jarrett made a surprise announcement on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday by flipping his commitment from LSU to Maryland.

Jarrett, out of St. John's College High School in Washington, is the No. 21-ranked recruit overall and had been considering flipping from LSU to either Maryland or Alabama. He initially reported he would not sign in the early signing period, but he changed his mind and announced for the Terps.

He isn't the only prospect who flipped his commitment, as ESPN 300 wide receiver Johnny Wilson switched from Oregon to Arizona State.

Wilson is a 6-foot-6, 220-pound receiver from Calabasas, California, and is the No. 62 recruit overall.

The Sun Devils recently hired new offensive coordinator Zak Hill from Boise State. Hill now has quarterback Jayden Daniels, who starred as a true freshman this season, Wilson and four-star wide receiver Chad Johnson Jr., the son of former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson.