Emmanuel Acho explains why guys like CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Hurts could have big games against LSU. (1:00)

Acho: 'Don't sleep on the superstars that Oklahoma has' (1:00)

The Oklahoma Sooners will be without at least three players for their College Football Playoff semifinal game against LSU at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 28 because of suspensions, sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

It wasn't immediately clear if the players -- starting defensive end Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and receiver Trejan Bridges -- would also miss the CFP National Championship on Jan. 13 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App) if the No. 4 Sooners defeat the No. 1 Tigers in their semifinal game.

SoonerScoop.com first reported the suspended players' identities on Wednesday.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley wouldn't address the suspensions during a national signing day news conference in Norman, Oklahoma, on Wednesday.

"I'm aware of the report that is out there," Riley said. "Unfortunately at this time, I cannot comment on it."

Riley didn't say when he would be able to address the suspensions. He isn't scheduled to meet with the media again until the Sooners arrive in Atlanta next week for the Peach Bowl (4 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN App).

"I don't know if there's an exact timetable," Riley said. "But when I can, you'll know."

Riley did confirm that tailback Kennedy Brooks, the team's second-leading rusher with 976 yards and five touchdowns, would be available to play against LSU. Brooks suffered an upper-body injury during the fourth quarter of a 30-23 victory in overtime against Baylor in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 7.

When Riley was asked whether Stevenson would be available, he replied: "Kennedy Brooks will play."

Riley also declined to confirm if Perkins would be available to play against LSU.

Perkins, a sophomore from St. Louis, has been Oklahoma's most consistent pass rusher this season with 38 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and 6 quarterback hurries in 13 starts.

Stevenson, a junior from Las Vegas, emerged as the Sooners' No. 2 tailback after Trey Sermon suffered a season-ending injury. Stevenson had 48 yards with one touchdown on eight carries against Baylor in the Big 12 title game. He also ran for 50 yards on three attempts in a 34-16 win at rival Oklahoma State on Nov. 30.

Bridges, a freshman from Carrollton, Texas, has seven catches for 82 yards with one touchdown. He has just one catch in the last eight games.