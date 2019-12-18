The University of Houston will vacate three wins from its 2018 season after the NCAA found that a former tutor was involved in academic misconduct with two players.

The Division I committee on infractions announced Wednesday that the former tutor wrote four papers for two football players in exchange for money over a 2018 period covering a month and a half. One of the players competed while ineligible, resulting in forfeiture of three victories. The Cougars, who originally went 8-5, will now officially have a 5-8 record in Major Applewhite's final season. Dana Holgorsen now coaches the Cougars.

The tutor wrote a total of four papers on behalf of the players in exchange for cash payments totaling $205. The committee noted that the tutor acted out of self-interest and failed to cooperate with the subsequent investigation.

The tutor received an eight-year show-cause penalty, meaning any school wishing to employ him during that period must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions shouldn't apply.

The committee also announced that former Houston women's volleyball coach Kaddie Platt exceeded practice and athletic-related activity limits, requiring players to impermissibly participate in summer camps and pre-practice activities. Platt received a two-year show-cause, and any school that employs her during that period must suspend her for 30% of contests during her first season. Platt was let go by Houston in February after seven seasons.

The school was placed on one year of probation to go along with a self-imposed a $5,000 fine. As part of its self-imposed process, the volleyball program had a reduction of two hours in countable athletic-related activity during the 2019 season.