Texas coach Tom Herman apologized Wednesday for a gesture that appeared on the Longhorn Network's morning broadcast of national signing day.

Herman said he didn't realize LHN's camera in a meeting room was broadcasting live when the network cut in to show the staff preparing for national signing day. The shot showed Herman, sitting at the end of a table, gesturing with both of his middle fingers toward the camera.

Herman said the coaching staff had been joking about the rough reception Herman received when he arrived at the Cotton Bowl for the 2017 Red River Showdown against Oklahoma.

"I wasn't aware that the camera in the room was on live TV," Herman said. "It certainly had nothing to do with LHN, signing day, anything like that, but again, regardless, it was poor judgment on my part and I do apologize for that."

Texas signed 16 players Wednesday as the early signing period opened, and its class currently is No. 10 in ESPN's national rankings.