Three Utah State football players, including quarterback Jordan Love, will play in the Frisco Bowl despite recent misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession, a school spokesman confirmed.

Senior running back Gerold Bright, junior receiver Sean Carter and Love, a junior who recently announced his intention to enter the NFL draft, all practiced Wednesday in advance of Friday's game against Kent State.

Police in Logan, Utah, received a tip about Utah State students smoking marijuana Saturday night and once officers arrived, they could smell it, assistant Logan police chief Jeff Simmons told the Salt Lake Tribune. The students present were cited and released at the scene, Simmons said.

They have a court date of Dec. 30, according to the Tribune.

Love is the No. 7-ranked draft-eligible quarterback, according to ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. He is the No. 46 overall prospect, according to ESPN's Todd McShay, and has thrown for 8,283 yards with 57 touchdown passes and 28 interceptions in his career.

Bright is the team's leading rusher with 827 yards and eight touchdowns, while Carter had one catch for 17 yards this season.