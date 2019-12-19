        <
          Colorado WR K.D. Nixon returning for senior season

          Montez finds Nixon for 2 Colorado TDs in 1st half (0:47)

          Steven Montez connects with K.D. Nixon for a pair of 7-yard touchdowns. (0:47)

          12:39 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Senior Writer
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
          Colorado wide receiver K.D. Nixon will play his senior season with the Buffaloes after all.

          Nixon, who earlier this month declared for the NFL draft, announced Thursday that he will return to Colorado for the 2020 season. He has started 20 games for Colorado and has 89 career receptions for 1,118 yards and seven touchdowns.

          Nixon is Colorado's primary kick returner and has 1,927 career all-purpose yards. He finished third on the team in both receptions (35) and receiving yards (465) this past season. The DeSoto, Texas, native finished second on the team in receiving (52 catches, 636 yards) in 2018.

          Colorado's top wide receiver, Laviska Shenault Jr., declared for the NFL draft and is projected as a first-round pick.

          "Our goal is not only to build a championship-winning team and culture but also to prepare our players for life," head coach Mel Tucker said in a prepared statement. "Our entire team is excited that K.D. has decided to continue his education and play for the Buffaloes his senior year. We look forward to him being a difference maker on and off of the field."

