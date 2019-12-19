Colorado wide receiver K.D. Nixon will play his senior season with the Buffaloes after all.

Nixon, who earlier this month declared for the NFL draft, announced Thursday that he will return to Colorado for the 2020 season. He has started 20 games for Colorado and has 89 career receptions for 1,118 yards and seven touchdowns.

Nixon is Colorado's primary kick returner and has 1,927 career all-purpose yards. He finished third on the team in both receptions (35) and receiving yards (465) this past season. The DeSoto, Texas, native finished second on the team in receiving (52 catches, 636 yards) in 2018.

Colorado's top wide receiver, Laviska Shenault Jr., declared for the NFL draft and is projected as a first-round pick.

"Our goal is not only to build a championship-winning team and culture but also to prepare our players for life," head coach Mel Tucker said in a prepared statement. "Our entire team is excited that K.D. has decided to continue his education and play for the Buffaloes his senior year. We look forward to him being a difference maker on and off of the field."