Running back Frank Gore Jr. signed his national letter of intent with Southern Miss on Thursday, flipping his commitment from Florida Atlantic.

Gore is a three-star running back prospect and the son of current NFL running back Frank Gore. The younger Gore is a 5-foot-8, 170-pound recruit out of Miami Killian Senior High School in Florida and held offers from Southern Miss, FAU and Chattanooga among a few others.

Although quite a few former NFL players have had their sons go through the recruiting process recently, including Emmitt Smith's son E.J., who signed with Stanford on Wednesday, it is very rare to see a current NFL player with a son going through the recruiting process.

The elder Gore is in his 15th season in the NFL, playing for the Buffalo Bills, and his longevity in the league plays a big part in why he and his son are in such an uncommon position.

The younger Gore had 1,111 yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior season and is now signed to play for the Golden Eagles.