Florida Atlantic will be without at least three key starters against SMU in Saturday's Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl, according to multiple reports.

Wide receivers Deangelo Antoine and Tavaris Harrison and linebacker Keke Leroy are not expected to play because of academic suspensions, as first reported by FAU Owl Access.

FAU had not commented on the reports as of Friday night.

In addition, Harrison Bryant -- ESPN draft insider Mel Kiper's No. 5-ranked tight end for the NFL draft -- is battling an illness and his status for the game is uncertain.

Bryant, Antoine and Harrison are the Owl's top three leaders in receiving yards, while Leroy leads the team in both tackles and forced fumbles.

Running backs Malcolm Davidson and Tyrek Tisdale are also reportedly questionable to play. Davidson has run for 711 yards and nine touchdowns this year, while Tisdale is a key special-teams player.

After reports of FAU's missing players spread, the line at Caesars moved from SMU -3 on Friday afternoon to SMU -8 by Friday night.