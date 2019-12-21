LSU has yet to be outscored in 2019, so Oklahoma controlling the pace and keeping Heisman winner Joe Burrow on the sidelines is a good place to start. (1:54)

No. 4 Oklahoma will be without another key defensive starter for its bowl game next week.

Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell has a broken collarbone and won't play in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 28 against No. 1 LSU, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Turner-Yell has been a key member of the Sooners' secondary, with his 75 tackles second on the team. The sophomore also has three passes defended and a forced fumble while starting each of the team's 13 games.

The Football Brainiacs first reported that Turner-Yell would miss the game due to the injury.

The Sooners' defense already was bracing for the loss of starting defensive end Ronnie Perkins, one of three players suspended earlier this week for the LSU game, sources confirmed to ESPN. Perkins has been Oklahoma's most consistent pass-rusher this season with 38 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and six quarterback hurries in 13 starts.

Also suspended for the College Football Playoff semifinal were running back Rhamondre Stevenson and receiver Trejan Bridges.