Florida Atlantic is without four starters against SMU for Saturday's Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl.

Wide receivers Deangelo Antoine and Tavaris Harrison and linebacker Keke Leroy were held out because of academic suspensions, as first reported by FAU Owl Access on Friday.

In addition, Harrison Bryant had been battling an illness and was ruled out as well. Bryant is ranked by ESPN draft insider Mel Kiper as the No. 5-ranked tight end for the NFL draft.

Bryant, Antoine and Harrison are the Owl's top three leaders in receiving yards, while Leroy leads the team in both tackles and forced fumbles.