Washington offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan will not continue with the program under new coach Jimmy Lake, the school announced Sunday.

Tight ends coach Jordan Paopao also will not be retained.

"I've really enjoyed working alongside Bush and Jordan and appreciate their contributions to Husky football," Lake said in a statement. "These decisions are extremely difficult, but I believe it's in the best interest of our program to make these changes to align with the vision we have for our team moving forward. I wish them both nothing but the best."

The announcement comes a day after Washington beat Boise State 38-7 in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl, which served as the final game of coach Chris Petersen's tenure in Seattle. Petersen announced earlier this month that he would step down following the game.

Hamdan spent four of the past five seasons on Petersen's staff, including the past two as offensive coordinator. In 2017, he was the Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach.

Over the past three seasons, the Huskies have steadily been less explosive on offense. In 2017, they averaged 6.42 yards per play, 5.99 in 2018 and 5.83 this year.