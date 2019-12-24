Arkansas named Kendal Briles the Razorbacks' offensive coordinator, coach Sam Pittman announced Monday.

Briles, 37, has served in the same role at Baylor, Florida Atlantic, Houston and, most recently, Florida State.

"Kendal brings an innovative offensive approach to our coaching staff," Pittman said in announcing the hire. "His offenses have been successful by both running and throwing the football in some of the nation's most competitive conferences. He is well known for his ability to both recruit and develop young men into outstanding football players."

Briles, the son of former Houston and Baylor coach Art Briles, began his coaching career on his father's Baylor staff in 2008 and remained there until 2016, serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the final two seasons.

He spent the 2017 season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Lane Kiffin's staff at Florida Atlantic, which won a Conference USA championship.

In 2018, Briles moved to Houston, where his offense was one of the most explosive in the nation. He resigned after one season to take the offensive coordinator job on Willie Taggart's staff at Florida State. He was not retained when Taggart was fired and Mike Norvell took over at FSU.