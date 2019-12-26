Penn State named Kirk Ciarrocca its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Thursday. Ciarrocca had been the offensive coordinator at Minnesota for the past three seasons under P.J. Fleck.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring in someone of Kirk's caliber to our Penn State football family," head coach James Franklin said in a statement. "He is a veteran coordinator who also has deep Pennsylvania roots and ties. His most recent successes as an offensive coordinator caught our eye. What impressed me most about Kirk in the hiring process was his humility and his willingness to make this an easy transition for our players. We are thrilled to welcome Kirk and his family home to Pennsylvania and to Happy Valley!"

The position at Penn State was open after previous offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne accepted the head-coaching position at Old Dominion.

Ciarrocca, a Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, native, has been a big part of Minnesota's offensive success over the past few years, including a 10-2 season for the Gophers in 2019.

The team averaged 34.3 points and 426.8 yards per game and scored 55 total touchdowns on the season. Running back Rodney Smith had 1,094 rushing yards, but the performance in the passing game is what stood out most this season for the Gophers.

As the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Ciarrocca helped quarterback Tanner Morgan to a season with 2,975 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Receivers Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson both eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving and tallied 11 touchdowns each on the season.

Ciarrocca will now lead a Penn State offense that averaged 402.2 yards per game and had 53 offensive touchdowns in 2019.

"I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to work at a program as rich in tradition as Penn State University," Ciarrocca said in a statement. "It is an honor and a privilege to join Coach Franklin's staff and to work alongside such a successful head football coach. Having grown up a Penn State fan, I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as your offensive coordinator. My family and I are overjoyed to be coming home to Happy Valley."