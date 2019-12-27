Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III was ejected with 10 seconds left in Thursday night's Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit after throwing punches at two Pittsburgh players.

Glass smacked Panthers linebacker Cam Bright in the face mask, then hit defensive back Paris Ford across the helmet. He also appeared to make contact with an official as he took the second swipe, with the official crumbling to the ground.

A brief scuffle ensued, and Glass was ejected from the game, a 34-30 Eastern Michigan loss. Eagles cornerback Kevin McGill was also ejected earlier in the contest for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton said he was disappointed in Glass and McGill, both seniors.

"Both those guys are incredibly competitive, and they both have put so much into this. This was their last opportunity, and there is absolutely no excuse for any of that," Creighton said. "They're embarrassed by it. They apologized to the team. I'm embarrassed. I apologize to anybody who was watching it and a part of it. Their emotions got the best of both of them."

Glass was 28-of-50 for 311 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The senior also ran for 83 yards and a score.

Creighton said Glass was "in tears in the locker room" after the game. The senior quarterback took to social media afterward to express his regret, posting in a tweet, "I let God and my family down!"

"I love him 100 percent. And thank god he is highly competitive, but absolutely zero excuse for what happened, and he knows it," Creighton said. "That's not who we want to be, and it would be really too bad if that's what y'all make this out to be tonight."