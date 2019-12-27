Navy players got a taste of the NFL life this week, as the Midshipmen took a New England Patriots team plane to fly to their bowl game.

"There were people coming with the candy tray, the chocolate chip cookie was nice and warm," Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "It's obviously designed for a football team, so the spacing was awesome. I was kind of sad when they said it was only a two-hour flight. You know, usually you want a quick flight, but this time I was a little sad."

The Mids will take on Kansas State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee, on Tuesday.

Although a Navy spokesman told the Washington Post that the program did pay for use of the Patriots' plane, this continues a connection between the Annapolis, Maryland, institution and New England coach Bill Belichick. His father was an assistant coach and scout at Navy.