Todd McShay breaks down Clyde Edwards-Helaire's season and discusses how he could make an immediate impact in the NFL. (0:53)

ATLANTA -- LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he's betting on having Clyde Edwards-Helaire available for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, but he's not sure how much he'll get from the star tailback in a playoff matchup against No. 4 Oklahoma.

Edwards-Helaire, LSU's top rusher, injured his hamstring earlier this month, and Orgeron said he still has not practiced. Edwards-Helaire did some work with the training staff and reported soreness afterward, but Orgeron said he believes his junior will try to play.

"Obviously, if Clyde's ready to play, we're going to let him play," Orgeron said. "But he's a game-time decision. Do I think he plays? Yes, but how much he plays, I don't know. He's not 100%, obviously."

Orgeron said he'd yet to see Edwards-Helaire cut on the injured leg, which would be the biggest obstacle to seeing action against the Sooners.

LSU will hold a final walk-through Friday before the Peach Bowl.

Edwards-Helaire is a critical part of both LSU's run game, where he led the team with 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns, and the passing attack, with 50 catches for 399 yards.

If Edwards-Helaire is out or limited, Orgeron said redshirt freshman Chris Curry and freshmen Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery will "be ready" for a committee approach.