The Miami Hurricanes fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos on Friday, one day after being shut out in historic fashion by Louisiana Tech in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl.

On Thursday, Miami athletic director Blake James gave head coach Manny Diaz a vote of confidence, but he said "changes are necessary" after the Hurricanes completed their second losing season in 12 years.

The Hurricanes went 6-7 this season and struggled offensively in their only year under Enos, averaging just 25.7 points per game.

Miami's 14-0 loss on Thursday night was the first shutout in the Independence Bowl's 44-game history.

It also marked the first time that a Group of 5 program has shut out a Power 5 school in a bowl game since the beginning of the BCS/College Football Playoff era in 1998, according to Stats Inc.

The Hurricanes had entered the game with the nation's worst third-down conversion percentage.

Enos, 51, served as an offensive assistant at Alabama last season. He was the head coach at Central Michigan from 2010 to 2014 before spending the next three seasons as Arkansas' offensive coordinator.