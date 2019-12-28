Former Texas A&M running back Jashaun Corbin is transferring to Florida State, he announced on social media Saturday.

Corbin, who entered this season as the Aggies' starter at the position, played two games before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury. He had entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

The sophomore recorded his first career 100-yard rushing game in the Aggies' season-opening win over Texas State.

The move brings Corbin back to his home state and to a school he initially committed to during the recruiting process. Ranked as the 259th overall player in the 2018 ESPN 300, Corbin committed to Florida State in 2017 while Jimbo Fisher was the coach there. After Fisher left for Texas A&M, Corbin decommitted and eventually signed with the Aggies.

In 14 games with the Aggies, Corbin rushed for 483 yards and two touchdowns. In 2018, he served as the backup to Trayveon Williams and was a kick returner for the Aggies, scoring on a 100-yard return against Arkansas.