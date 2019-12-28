Ed Orgeron sends his thoughts and prayers after the death of Carley McCord, daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. Orgeron expects his OC to coach against Oklahoma. (0:32)

ATLANTA -- LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger's daughter-in-law, Carley McCord, was one of five people killed in a plane crash in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday.

McCord, a sideline reporter and sports talk radio host covering the New Orleans Pelicans, Saints and other sports, was traveling on a private plane to Atlanta to watch No. 1 LSU play No. 4 Oklahoma in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Her husband, Steve Ensminger Jr., was already in Atlanta. His father is coaching the Peach Bowl.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron told ESPN's Holly Rowe, "Our thoughts and prayers out to him. Steve and his wife, his family are so distraught. Steve is a man. He knows how to handle things."

WDSU-TV in New Orleans, which employed McCord as a sideline reporter, issued a statement on McCord's death.

"We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family," WDSU president and general manager Joel Vilmenay said in a statement. "Carley's passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist. As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family."

The Pelicans and Saints issued a joint statement on McCord's passing.

McCord, 30, was a graduate of Northwestern State University and LSU. She previously worked as a sports reporter in Cleveland before returning to her hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The eight-passenger plane crashed into the parking lot of a post office about 1 mile from the Lafayette Regional Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said.

In addition to McCord, four others aboard the plane died, including 51-year-old pilot Ian E. Biggs. The other passengers who perished were 59-year-old Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 51-year-old Gretchen D. Vincent and 15-year-old Michael Walker Vincent.

Four people were brought to the hospital: one from the plane identified as 37-year-old Stephen Wade Berzas, and one on the ground and two post office employees who were brought in for evaluation, Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.