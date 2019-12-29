J.K. Dobbins breaks free for a 68-yard touchdown run for the Buckeyes to increase their first-quarter lead. (0:38)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- J.K. Dobbins, who romped for 141 yards in the first quarter Saturday night in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, broke Eddie George's Ohio State school record for most rushing yards in a season.

George rushed for 1,927 yards during his Heisman Trophy-winning 1995 season. Dobbins, a 5-10, 217-pound junior, had 1,971 yards as Ohio State entered halftime leading Clemson 16-14.

His 68-yard touchdown run gave Ohio State a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, and he also broke loose on a 64-yard run on the final play of the first quarter.

Dobbins walked gingerly to the locker room after falling to the ground on Ohio State's first possession of the third quarter. Dobbins was banged up late in the first half and came back out for the second half with his left ankle heavily taped.

However, he was able to return on the following Buckeyes drive.