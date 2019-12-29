        <
          Ohio State's Wade ejected after helmet-to-helmet hit on Trevor Lawrence

          Shaun Wade is ejected for targeting after hitting Trevor Lawrence above the shoulders. (1:40)

          10:01 PM ET
          • Andrea AdelsonESPN Senior Writer
            • ACC reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2010.
            • Graduate of the University of Florida.
          GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Ohio State starting cornerback Shaun Wade was ejected for targeting in the second quarter against Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Playstation Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night.

          Wade blitzed off the edge and sacked Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence, making helmet-to-helmet contact with him. Wade drew the targeting call after replay review.

          Lawrence stayed down for a few minutes before jogging off the field on his own power. He returned to the game after missing one play, and Clemson ended the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne.

          Lawrence scored on a 67-yard run on the Tigers' next drive with 1 minute, 10 seconds to go in the half to cut the deficit to 16-14.

          Wade, a third-team All-Big Ten selection, leads the Buckeyes with eight pass breakups, and also forced two fumbles this season. Without him, expect Ohio State to turn to Amir Riep to fill in.

