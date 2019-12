Clemson had to come from behind for the first time in 2019 to beat Ohio State 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff title game. Here is a look at the best moments from throughout the game.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young dons his helmet just before his team plays Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal game on Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Caitlin O'Hara for ESPN

Clemson band director Dr. Mark J. Spede surveys the field from high atop his ladder just before the game begins. Caitlin O'Hara for ESPN

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins breaks away from the Clemson defense for a 68-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to put the Buckeyes up 10-0. Caitlin O'Hara for ESPN

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence runs in for a 67-yard touchdown in the second quarter to bring the Tigers down just two points at 16-14 heading into the half. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Clemson Tigers fans come alive as their team scores a second time late in the second quarter. Caitlin O'Hara for ESPN

An Ohio State punt by Drue Chrisman is downed at the 1-yard line in the third quarter. Caitlin O'Hara for ESPN

Clemson running back Travis Etienne turns upfield after a catch for a 53-yard touchdown to cap a 99-yard drive to put Clemson up for the first time in the game at 21-16 in the third quarter. Caitlin O'Hara for ESPN

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave holds his hands open to catch a 23-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields to put the Buckeyes up 23-21 midway through the fourth quarter. Caitlin O'Hara for ESPN

Clemson running back Travis Etienne carries through a tackle and into the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter to put the Tigers back on top 29-23. Caitlin O'Hara for ESPN

Clemson safety Nolan Turner celebrates with teammates after an interception to seal the win over the Buckeyes with 37 seconds remaining in the game. Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Clemson cheerleaders celebrate the Tigers' victory with confetti. Caitlin O'Hara for ESPN