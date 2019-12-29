PFLUGERVILLE, Texas -- A former University of Texas at San Antonio football player has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of his sister at a home north of Austin.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Michael Egwuagu was charged with murder in the Friday killing of his sister in Pflugerville. The sheriff's office has not yet released the name of his sister, who authorities say was stabbed multiple times. She died at the scene.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said authorities were told the victim was pregnant but are waiting on an autopsy to confirm that.

Egwuagu played safety at UTSA from 2013-16. The Pflugerville native was being held Saturday in Travis County jail. Jail records do not yet list a bond amount. The records also don't list an attorney for him.