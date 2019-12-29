        <
          Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb declares for NFL draft

          6:26 PM ET
          • Sam Khan Jr.ESPN Staff Writer
          Oklahoma junior receiver CeeDee Lamb announced on Sunday that he will declare for the 2020 NFL draft.

          Lamb, a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award this season, posted his intentions on Twitter.

          ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Lamb projected as a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, ranking Lamb as the 11th-best overall prospect and the second-best receiver. ESPN's Todd McShay has Lamb ranked No. 8 overall and the No. 2 receiver.

          This season, Lamb was one of the nation's most productive FBS receivers. A first-team All-American, Lamb caught 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. His yardage and receiving totals were both fifth-best nationally.

          The 6-foot-2, 191-pound Lamb recorded at least 800 receiving yards in each of his three seasons with the Sooners, including more than 1,100 yards in his last two seasons.

