Texas has hired Ohio State passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich as offensive coordinator, Longhorns coach Tom Herman announced Sunday.

Yurcich spent the 2019 season working with Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields and helping the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record and a trip to the College Football Playoff, which ended with a loss to Clemson on Saturday.

"I've admired his work for many years, he's very highly regarded and respected in the coaching world, and in talking at length with him, I was extremely impressed with what he'll bring to our staff," Herman said in a statement. "What impresses me most about him is how he works with and develops players and the creative ways he utilizes all of his weapons on offense."

Prior to 2019, Yurcich spent six seasons in the Big 12 at Oklahoma State. The Cowboys averaged 38 points and 478.3 yards per game and were in the top 10 in total offense four times during his time as offensive coordinator.

"When looking at offensive coordinator positions, Texas is a no-brainer career move," Yurcich said in a statement. "I'm excited to work with Coach Herman and his entire staff."

Yurcich takes over for Tim Beck, who was relieved of offensive coordinator duties in November.