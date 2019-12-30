James Blackman delivers a long pass to Tamorrion Terry, who gets into the end zone for a 69-yard Florida State touchdown. (0:26)

Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and receiver Tamorrion Terry announced Monday they will return to school next season, giving new coach Mike Norvell a major boost as he begins to rebuild the program.

Wilson was one of the top-rated defensive tackles leading into the 2020 draft. Mel Kiper Jr. had Wilson ranked No. 25 on the most recent Big Board, and he was the No. 3 defensive tackle.

The 6-foot-5, 311-pound junior missed the last three games of the season with a hand injury, but he still made first-team All-ACC. Wilson led the team with five sacks and added 8.5 tackles for loss and 44 total tackles -- the best among all Seminoles interior linemen.

In a video announcement posted on Twitter, Wilson said, "My pursuit to perfection is not over with yet. I'm still committed to Florida State, I'm committed to Coach Norvell and I'm committed to turning this thing around. See you in 2020."

You thought we were done? Talk to 'em, @marvinwilson21. pic.twitter.com/gqmwL7DsQt — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 30, 2019

Terry led Florida State with 1,023 yards and eight touchdown catches, and emerged as one of the top deep-play threats in the country.

In his video announcement, Terry said, "I believe I made the right decision for my family and me and I'm proud to announce I'm returning for another season at FSU. There's still much more to accomplish."

He has given us two years of memories on the field, and now @TT1Batman has a message. pic.twitter.com/V0r2tXzB10 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 30, 2019

"I'm thrilled that Tamorrion and Marvin have decided to continue their education and football development at Florida State," Norvell said in a statement. "I knew they were fantastic football players, but, throughout our conversations, I've been impressed by their dedication to excellence and commitment to this football program and university.

"Those qualities describe the type of people we want to build our program with."