Incoming Georgia Tech freshman wide receiver Bryce Gowdy has died, the school confirmed Monday.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a freight train hit Gowdy early Monday morning in his hometown of Deerfield Beach, Florida. Gowdy was taken to Broward Health North Hospital, where he died. He was 17.

According to the Broward County medical examiner's office, Gowdy died by suicide, and the cause of death was blunt force injuries.

Gowdy signed with the Yellow Jackets earlier this month and was set to enroll in school next week. He was a four-star recruit out of Deerfield Beach and was one of the top-rated players coming in to Georgia Tech as part of the No. 25-ranked class in the country.

His final tweet Sunday expressed his excitement over joining Georgia Tech:

Family matters, can't wait to get to the ATL soon! pic.twitter.com/mCw5esPWUj — Bryce "Simba" Gowdy (@SkayeBryce) December 30, 2019

"Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce's passing," Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. "Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members. On behalf of our coaches, players, staff and families, we offer our deepest condolences to Bryce's mother, Shibbon, and his brothers, Brisai and Brayden, as well as the rest of his family members, his teammates and coaches at Deerfield Beach High School, and his many friends. Bryce and his family will always be a part of the Georgia Tech football family."

Quarterback Jeff Sims, who also signed with Georgia Tech earlier this month, and Gowdy's high school team were among those who took to Twitter to mourn the receiver:

love you brother💔🕊 We gon do it for you💯 #BallFor7 — Jeff (@JeffSims_10) December 30, 2019

Gowdy's death is the second tragedy for Georgia Tech this year. Defensive lineman Brandon Adams died in Atlanta in March after collapsing near campus and being taken by friends to a local hospital. He was 21.

Information from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg was used in this report.