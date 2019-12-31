Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses will return to school next season rather than enter the NFL draft as an underclassman.

The junior and former Butkus Award finalist announced the decision on his Instagram page on Monday night.

"Football is not who I am. It is what I do," he wrote as part of the post. "Life after football is what I am most concerned about, and I want to ensure I can put myself in the best possible situation to succeed in life, fulfill my goals and make my dreams come true."

Moses missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a knee injury in a late-August practice. He was ranked No. 13 on the preseason Big Board by ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. Kiper also had him the No. 1-rated inside linebacker in the 2020 draft class before Moses made his announcement Monday.

Moses has been with the team in Orlando, Florida, going through rehab as the Tide prepare to play Michigan in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on Wednesday.

A former five-star prospect, Moses was an All-SEC selection as a sophomore, when he recorded a team-high 86 tackles (10 for loss) to go with 3.5 sacks.