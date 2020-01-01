Oklahoma lost a commitment from its 2021 class on Wednesday when ESPN Junior 300 quarterback Brock Vandagriff announced he was not going with the Sooners.

Vandagriff is the No. 24 ranked prospect overall in his class and the No. 2 pocket-passer overall. He's a 6-foot-3, 200-pound signal caller from Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia.

Vandagriff had been committed to Oklahoma since June 2019 and was one of three ESPN Jr. 300 commitments in the class. With his decommitment, Oklahoma now has wide receiver Cody Jackson and athlete Ethan Downs committed.

When Vandagriff originally committed to Oklahoma, he had Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee on his list of top schools among others.