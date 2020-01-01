Mac Jones delivers a dime to Jerry Jeudy that goes 85 yards for the Alabama touchdown. (0:41)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III is in the concussion protocol after a hard landing in which his helmet hit the turf at the Vrbo Citrus Bowl, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said after the game.

Ruggs, who had two receptions for 27 yards in Alabama's 35-16 victory over Michigan, dove for a deep third-quarter pass from Mac Jones and tumbled hard, hitting his helmet on the turf. He stayed down for a few minutes before Alabama personnel helped him off the field. He later walked to the locker room for further evaluation.

Including the bowl game, he has 40 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns. Ruggs missed the Western Carolina game on Nov. 23 after injuring his ribs the previous weekend against Mississippi State.

Ruggs, a junior, is one of several draft-eligible Alabama players who decided to play in the bowl game. He said earlier this week that he would make a decision about his future after the game.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Ruggs rated the No. 13 overall NFL draft prospect on the latest Big Board.