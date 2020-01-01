Mac Jones delivers a dime to Jerry Jeudy that goes 85 yards for the Alabama touchdown. (0:41)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III was helped off the field Wednesday after a hard landing during the third quarter of the Vrbo Citrus Bowl.

Ruggs, who had two receptions for 27 yards in Alabama's 35-16 victory over Michigan, dove for a deep pass from Mac Jones and tumbled hard, hitting his helmet on the turf. He stayed down for a few minutes before Alabama personnel helped him off the field. He later walked to the locker room for further evaluation, and an Alabama official told the television broadcast he was unlikely to return.

Ruggs missed the Western Carolina game on Nov. 23 after injuring his ribs the previous weekend against Mississippi State.

Including the bowl game, he has 40 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ruggs, a junior, is one of several draft-eligible Alabama players who decided to play in the bowl game. He said earlier this week he would make a decision about his future after the game.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Ruggs rated the No. 13 overall NFL draft prospect on the latest Big Board.