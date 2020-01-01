LSU added linebacker Raesjon Davis to its 2021 recruiting class Wednesday.

Davis is the No. 30-ranked recruit overall, according to ESPN, and the No. 3 outside linebacker in the class.

The ESPN Junior 300 prospect is a 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Davis is the No. 3 ranked recruit in California, and he is the fourth ESPN Jr. 300 recruit from California in the 2021 class to commit to an out-of-state school.

LSU was able to go into California in the 2020 class and land ESPN 300 cornerback Elias Ricks, who also played at Mater Dei before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Davis is the fifth commitment for LSU in the 2021 class and the second ESPN Jr. 300 recruit, joining wide receiver Deion Smith, who is the No. 183-ranked prospect overall.