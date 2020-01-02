Baylor QB Charlie Brewer attempts to scramble for a first down and would be hit late along the sideline. Brewer would eventually leave the game. (0:55)

NEW ORLEANS -- Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer was knocked out of Wednesday's Allstate Sugar Bowl with a neck injury he sustained on a late hit by Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker.

Brewer laid on the ground for several minutes, surrounded by athletic trainers, after he was hit while running toward the sideline during the fourth quarter. He was eventually helped to his feet and taken into the locker room on the back of a golf cart.

"They told me as I came in here that they were checking his neck, you know, c-spine," Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. "They said he cleared the c-spine just now. But that's what they were concerned about was his neck. He didn't exhibit any head symptoms, but I'm sure they'll continue to monitor him, though, after this and throughout the night just to make sure."

Walker was flagged for the late hit and Georgia was penalized 15 yards. Jacob Zeno took over at quarterback for Brewer and completed 4 of 9 passes for 23 yards and an interception. Georgia went on to win the game 26-14.

Brewer, who sustained a concussion during the Big 12 championship game last month, did not return to the Sugar Bowl and finished 24-of-41 passing for 211 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Rhule told ESPN that Brewer has sustained three concussions in his career. Brewer told ESPN before the Sugar Bowl that after he sustained the concussion on Dec. 7, he spent about a week in a dark room and didn't remember much about it.

"Charlie is just a competitor," Rhule said. "He's a winner. He's tough. ... It's scary when they're holding his head and all that and he's laying there to stabilize his neck and he's sitting there yelling to them to let go of him and let him go back in the game. He's just that kind of guy.

"He's a great player whose best football is ahead of him. We have to become better on offense quickly, and protecting him where he can stay upright is a major thing."

Rhule said of the game itself, "We got to the Sugar Bowl and just weren't quite able to get over the hump."

Georgia freshman receiver George Pickens was named the game's most valuable player after catching 12 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown.

Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm, who had gone through an up-and-down junior season, finished on a high note, completing 20 of 30 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Georgia native, whom ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has listed as the fifth highest-rated quarterback, brushed off questions about his future. Asked about the decision whether or not to turn pro, he said, "We'll talk about that later."

Fromm has until Jan. 20 to declare for the draft.