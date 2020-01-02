Mac Jones throws for 327 yards and three touchdowns in Alabama's 35-16 victory over Michigan in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl. (1:02)

Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood will return for his senior season with the Crimson Tide, he announced Thursday.

Leatherwood, a first-team All-SEC selection, ranks No. 21 on Mel Kiper's latest Big Board for the 2020 NFL draft. He wrote on Twitter that he wants to finish his degree at Alabama and, after talking with coach Nick Saban, opted to return.

"My career here has had some ups and downs," Leatherwood wrote in his post. "Things have not always gone the way I envisioned, and because of that, I don't want it to end now."

Alabama finished the season 11-2 after beating Michigan on Wednesday in the Citrus Bowl. The Crimson Tide missed the College Football Playoff for the first time since its inception after reaching the national championship game in four consecutive seasons.

"This season did not go the way we planned," Leatherwood wrote, "but this is not the end for us. We have unfinished business to take care of. ROLL TIDE!"

Thank you for the endless support Bama Nation! We're coming for it all in 2020! pic.twitter.com/qMToSUPQp7 — Alex Leatherwood (@Alskee_) January 2, 2020

Leatherwood moved to left tackle this season after previously starting at right guard, where he earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2018. The Pensacola, Florida, native has started 28 games for the Tide.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will announce Monday whether he will return as a senior or enter the NFL draft.