ORLANDO, Fla. -- Georgia added a five-star commitment on Thursday when tight end Darnell Washington announced his commitment to the Dawgs at the Under Armour All-America game on Thursday.

Washington, a 6-foot-7, 260-pound tight end ranked No. 6 overall in the ESPN 300, chose Georgia over Alabama, Florida, Miami and Tennessee and announced the commitment by revealing a Georgia onesie on his daughter.

"They all had great academics, facilities, it was pretty much the relationship and how much I trust having their offense getting me to the next level," Washington said. "When I first got offered by Georgia, some schools offer and stop talking to you, but at Georgia they built that relationship. They recruited me really hard."

Washington is only the third tight end to earn a five-star ranking since the ESPN 300 started in 2011. He joins Arik Gilbert, an LSU commit in this class, and Isaac Nauta, who signed with Georgia in the 2016 class. Georgia already had the No. 4 ranked class prior to this commitment, so it's safe to say the Dawgs will be moving up in the class rankings after Thursday.

Teammates Daniyel Ngata and Elijhah Badger, out of Folsom High School in Folsom, California, also announced their commitment to a Pac-12 team, both choosing Arizona State during the All-America game.

Ngata is the No. 46 ranked recruit, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back, and chose Arizona State over Clemson, Oklahoma State, Utah and Texas A&M among others. Badger is a 6-foot, 185-pound receiver, ranked No. 200 overall and chose the Sun Devils over USC and Oregon. Badger joins ESPN 300 receiver Johnny Wilson and four-star Chad Johnson Jr. in this class that should help Arizona State's offense in the immediate future.

Colorado also landed a commit during the game with ESPN 300 defensive end Jason Harris, the No. 84 ranked recruit overall. Harris is a 6-foot-7, 215-pound prospect out of Higley High School in Gilbert, Arizona. He's the top-ranked commit in the Colorado class and joins ESPN 300 running back Ashaad Clayton and ESPN 300 quarterback Brendon Lewis.

It wasn't just the Pac-12 that got good news on the day, though, as ESPN 300 quarterback Chandler Morris announced his commitment to Oklahoma. Morris is the son of Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who was recently let go as the head coach at Arkansas.

Chandler had been committed to his dad at Arkansas, but decommitted once his father was fired. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound quarterback out of Highland Park High School in Highland Park, Texas, chose to go a different route other than playing for his dad this time around and chose the Sooners.

He announced the commitment by ceremoniously flashing the "Horns down" signal with his hands, a gesture to Oklahoma rival Texas. With Morris committed, Oklahoma now has nine ESPN 300 commitments in the class and is adding Morris to a quarterback room that already includes the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in 2019 in Spencer Rattler and former ESPN 300 quarterback Tanner Mordecai from the 2018 class.