Former Miami Hurricanes running back Lorenzo Lingard is transferring to play for the Florida Gators, he announced Friday.

Lingard, considered one of the top recruits in the country in 2018, never saw much playing time with the Hurricanes after a knee injury sidelined him for most of his career.

He had 17 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman, and he did not record a carry in the two games in which he played in 2019.

"I am truly blessed and thankful to be a Gator," Lingard said Friday on Twitter. "The people who made this possible have changed my life."

I am truly blessed and thankful to be a Gator. The people who made this possible have changed my life. I am ready to do whatever it takes to become the best gator as a team player and student athlete. I know my Dad is excited for this , i want to maximize everything pic.twitter.com/YZXSgHpUkz — Lorenzo Lingard JR (@d1champ99) January 3, 2020

Florida loses leading rusher Lamical Perine, so adding Lingard fills a major need. Lingard was rated the No. 4 running back in the country and No. 60 in the ESPN 300 out of Orange City, Florida, was a U.S. Army All-American and had 28 offers out of high school.