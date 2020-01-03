Nebraska on Friday dismissed Maurice Washington and said the running back likely will enter the NCAA's transfer portal.

Washington had been away from the team since October for an unspecified team rules violation. Nebraska coach Scott Frost had said Washington's removal was not related to his ongoing criminal case in California. Washington faces two charges, including a felony, of allegedly sending a video of his ex-girlfriend, who was then 15, participating in what she described in a report by NBC Bay Area as non-consensual sexual acts.

Washington played in Nebraska's first seven games and had 298 rushing yards on 50 carries, although he twice was suspended for the first half of games. He stopped practicing with the team after its Oct. 12 game against Minnesota.

Frost said last month that he hoped to reach a resolution with Washington on the sophomore's future at Nebraska. Washington's preliminary hearing in California, scheduled for Dec. 12, has been delayed until Jan. 10.

He finishes his Nebraska career with 753 rushing yards and 383 receiving yards. His name did not immediately appear in the transfer portal.