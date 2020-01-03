Miami is expected to hire SMU offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee for the same position, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Lashlee, who has led SMU's offense the past two seasons, will replace Dan Enos, fired after just one season with the Hurricanes. The hire likely will be announced next week. The Miami Herald first reported Lashlee's expected move to Miami.

Lashlee, 36, has held coordinator jobs at SMU, Auburn, Connecticut, Arkansas State and Samford. The former Arkansas quarterback played high school football for Gus Malzahn in the state and spent much of his early coaching career working under Malzahn.

Miami fired Enos shortly after the team's 14-0 loss to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl, which marked the Hurricanes' first shutout loss in a bowl since 1994. Miami averaged 25.7 points under Enos and struggled at quarterback and along the offensive line.

"There's going to be a dramatic change in how we look on offense and the style that we play with," Miami coach Manny Diaz told WQAM radio on Monday. "We're going to get the tempo jacked up here. We're going to start to spread the ball out, get the ball to our athletes in space and do something there that hasn't been done and people have not seen."

SMU won 10 games this past season and ranks seventh nationally in points scored (41.9 ppg) and ninth in yards per game (489.8). The Mustangs closed the season with a 52-28 loss to Florida Atlantic in the Boca Raton Bowl.