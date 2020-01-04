        <
          Cornerback Shaun Wade announces return to Buckeyes

          12:46 PM ET
          Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade is returning to the Buckeyes for the 2020 season, writing simply in an Instagram photo Saturday "I'm back."

          Wade, listed as the No. 6 cornerback draft prospect by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., had two sacks, one interception and one forced fumble this season. He also led the Buckeyes with eight pass breakups and was a third-team All-Big Ten selection.

          But his year ended on a down note when he was ejected from the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl for a targeting hit on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

          The Tigers, who trailed 16-0 before Wade's ejection, went on to defeat the Buckeyes 29-23 and advance to the CFP championship game.

